INS Kochi Responds To Houthi Attack, Crew Including 22 Indians Safe

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Indian Naval Destroyer INS Kochi responded to a maritime security incident after an attack on a merchant vessel by Houthi rebels.

The incident involved an attack on Panama-flagged crude oil tanker Merchant Vessel (MV) Andromeda Star PM on 26 April, in the Red Sea.

The Navy said on Sunday that the Indian Mission deployed in the sea responded and all 22 Indian nationals, who were on board the merchant vessel, are safe.

According to the Navy, the MV was intercepted by the Navy ship and an aerial recce by helicopter was undertaken to assess the situation. The EOD team was deployed onboard MV for residual risk assessment.

A total of 30 crew (including 22 Indian nationals) are reported to be safe and the vessel is continuing its scheduled transit to the next port.

The swift action of the Navy ship reiterates the commitment and resolve of the Indian Navy in safeguarding the seafarers plying through the region, an official added.

According to some international reports, the attack on the Andromeda Star was claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels. After the attack, Houthi rebels had stated that the missiles targeted the tanker as part of their ongoing support for Palestinians.