Sandeshkhali Case: SC To Hear West Bengal Govt's Plea Against Calcutta HC's Order | 5 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea by the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal against the Calcutta High Court's order, which directed for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.“The high court in a very generic order directed the State to provide the required support to the CBI without any guidelines, which amounts to usurping the powers of the state police to investigate any cognisable offence in the Sandeshkhali area, even if the same is not related to the allegations levelled by the PIL petitioners,\" the state government in plea said.

Also Read | Top News Today: Elon Musk's surprise China visit, AdaniConneX securing loans, PM Modi in Karnataka and moreHere are top five updates in the case:A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta is likely to hear the matter on MondayThe CBI on Friday seized arms and ammunition - including foreign-made pistols - while raiding multiple locations in West Bengal. A team was sent to investigate after the central agency received inputs about a large cache of arms hidden in Sandeshkhali.A team of NSG commandoes reached Sandeshkhali on Friday afternoon hours after the CBI recovered arms and ammunition - including foreign-made pistolsThe CBI registered an FIR against 'five people and unknown others' following the Calcutta High Court order. The federal probe agency is looking into several alleged offences in the Sandeshkhali region - including illegal land acquisitions and instances of violence and sexual assault against women, several women of Sandeshkhali have led protests against the ruling TMC and party leader Shahjahan, accusing him and his associates of perpetrating atrocities on them as well as gobbling up their land. Several women have also accused Shajahan and his aides of \"sexual assault\" under coercion.

MENAFN28042024007365015876ID1108148996