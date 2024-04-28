Fenerbahce Beat Besiktas 2-1 In Istanbul Derby

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fenerbahce defeated Besiktas 2-1 in the Istanbul derby of theTurkish Super Lig on Saturday, Azernews reportsciting Anadolu Agency .

Besiktas were down to 10 men after Mohamed Al Musrati received astraight red card in the 25th minute.

Al Musrati was shown red for a wild challenge on Fred at UlkerStadium.

After five minutes, Fenerbahce scored the opening when MichyBatshuayi made a close-range finish, assisted by Dusan Tadic.

Fenerbahce doubled the lead after Irfan Can Kahveci netted aclassy left-footed goal in the penalty box. Sebastian Szymanskiassisted him in the 69th minute.

Besiktas' Cenk Tosun came off the bench in the 78th minute tonarrow the gap to one in the 82nd minute.

On matchday 34, Fenerbahce are second with 89 points whileBesiktas are fifth with 51 points.

Collecting 93 points, Galatasaray are currently the leader ofthe Turkish Super Lig.