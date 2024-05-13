Ukraine, New Zealand Discuss Preparations For Global Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit in June with his New Zealand counterpart Tahamoana Macpherson.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this was discussed during an online meeting of Andrii Sybiha with New Zealand's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade for Europe, Middle East, Africa and Australia Tahamoana (Taha) Macpherson, Ukrinform reports.

The parties noted the importance of maintaining the positive dynamics of bilateral contacts at a high and the highest levels and agreed on further steps in this direction.

“The interlocutors discussed the issue of further strengthening of New Zealand's support to Ukraine. Special attention was paid to the preparation of both states for the Global Peace Summit in June,” the ministry said.

As Ukrinform reported, the Global Peace Summit will be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland. It is expected to be attended by heads of state and government from all continents. The participating countries will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.