GCC Chief Hails Saudi Efforts Towards Bolstering Global Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 28 (KUNA) -- The chief of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi on Sunday heaped praise on Saudi Arabia's contributions towards international cooperation and solidarity, saying such efforts have helped thrust the Gulf Arab kingdom into the limelight.

These efforts primarily entail Riyadh's hosting of prominent gatherings and events, all of which are instrumental in pushing forward global economic development, he said in a statement after participating in the World Economic Forum taking place in the Saudi capital.

Amid a slew of global challenges ranging from climate change to humanitarian disasters, such gatherings are crucial to ratchet up international cooperation, he added. (end)

kns









