UNRWA Reports Mass Exodus Of Palestinians From Rafah Amid Israeli Displacement Orders

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Monday that the Israeli occupation army committed 7 massacres in Gaza, including 57 deaths and 82 injuries to hospitals during the past 24 hours, which raises the toll of the Israeli war on Gaza to 35,091 deaths and 78,827 injuries since 7 October.

In another context, the military spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), Abu Ubaida, announced that communication had been cut off during the past ten days with a group of Al-Qassam members guarding four Israeli prisoners, including the prisoner Hersh Goldberg Paulin, as a result of the“barbaric Zionist bombing.”

On the ground, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of the Islamic Jihad Movement, in a joint operation with the Al-Qassam Brigades, targeted an Israeli“Namer” personnel carrier with an anti-armour shell in the vicinity of the Eastern Cemetery in the Al-Salam neighbourhood, east of Rafah.

The Al-Qassam Brigades announced that its members targeted two Israeli Merkva tanks with two“Yassin 105” shells after they attempted to advance to the centre of the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Jerusalem Brigades said that it bombed a force of Israeli occupation army infantry soldiers on George Street, east of the city of Rafah, with mortar shells. In a later statement, the Brigades announced that it had targeted two occupation military vehicles in the vicinity of Nofal stores, east of Jabalia, with RPG shells. The brigades indicated that their members were able to snipe two Israeli soldiers behind the Abu Zeitoun schools in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

At the same time, the Israeli occupation army announced that 10 soldiers were injured in mortar shelling on the Rafah crossing area in the southern Gaza Strip.