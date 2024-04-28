Kuwait Amir Sends Appreciation Cable To Saudi Crown Prince

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 28 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of appreciation to Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir thanked Prince Mohammad for hosting and organizing the World Economic Forum, which reflects the Kingdom's pioneering role to embody its keenness to enhance the prospects for international cooperation and stimulate all joint efforts to achieve sustainable economic growth in light of the current global challenges.

His Highness the Amir also thanked Prince Mohammad for the hospitality and warm welcome during his visit to the Kingdom, showing the deep-rooted brotherly ties between the two countries. (end)

