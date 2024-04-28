UAE Rains: Watch As Hailstorm, Heavy Showers Hit Parts Of Country

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 28 Apr 2024, 4:36 PM

Residents across some parts of the UAE experienced heavy to moderate rainfall, as well as hailstorm on Sunday, as per reports from the National Centre of Meteorology.

Earlier today, the met alerted residents of unstable weather conditions and rainfall that might hit the country on Thursday, after the Emirates witnessed record-breaking rainfall on April 16.

As per the NCM, heavy to moderate rainfall was seen over Dubai's Al Qudra road at around 4pm. Storm Centre shared videos on its social platforms of the same.

The heavy rainfall seems to be accompanied by strong blowing winds, as videos show trees being blown as motorists pass by.

Residents driving towards Umm Suqeim on Qudra road reported a dust storm and drop in visibility, indicating signs of rainfall over the area.

Apart from the Qudra area, motorists driving on Emirates Road towards Jebel Ali and Saih Al Salam also saw heavy to moderate rains.

All the way in Al Ain, it was a different story as a hail fell, amidst warming temperatures. Videos shared by Storm Centre show a hailstorm taking place in Al Shuwaib, north of the garden city.

The area was hit by heavy rains before the hailstorm.

The NCM issued orange and yellow alerts in some parts of the country, warning residents of hazardous weather if they decide to go outdoors during the weekend.

Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to rainy weather and follow changing speed limit displayed on electronic information boards.

