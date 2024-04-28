PM Holds Talks With Malaysian Counterpart On Ties, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, Apr. 28 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh held discussions with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during the ongoing special meeting of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh.The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties and regional developments, particularly the Israeli aggression against Gaza.Khasawneh emphasized Jordan's commitment to enhancing cooperation with Malaysia across various sectors, highlighting the significance of convening the inaugural session of the Jordanian-Malaysian Trade Committee to explore trade, economic, and investment prospects.He also underscored Jordan's eagerness to welcome more Malaysian students to its universities, where around two thousand Malaysian students are currently enrolled.Khasawneh briefed his Malaysian counterpart on Jordan's efforts, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the urgent need for civilian protection and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid.He reiterated Jordan's warning against any military actions in Palestinian Rafah, emphasizing the potential exacerbation of humanitarian crises in Gaza.The Prime Minister stressed the imperative of advancing towards a political solution ensuring the establishment of a fully sovereign Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with the two-state solution.The Malaysian Prime Minister expressed his commitment to bolstering bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across various domains to benefit both nations. He commended King Abdullah II's endeavors to enhance regional security, stability, and peace efforts.