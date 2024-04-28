Russia Shelled Ukrainian Tpps Almost 180 Times Since War Began

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since February 24, 2022, the Russian army has attacked Ukrainian thermal power plants almost 180 times.

DTEK CEO Dmytro Sakharuk said this on Hromadske Radio .

"[...] since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the occupiers have shelled our thermal power plants almost 180 times. The attack on April 27 was, in fact, the fourth major attack after the ones on March 22 and 29 and April 11," Sakharuk said.

Enemy shells four DTEK, casualties reported

According to him, the consequences of the attack are being analyzed. Four plants suffered quite significant damage.

As reported, on the night of April 27, the Russian army attacked four Ukrainian thermal power plants.

Photo: Getty images