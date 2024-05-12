Qatar Vision Production Company 'Qvision' Dominates Eventex Awards 2024 With Record-Breaking Wins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The global events industry witnessed a momentous occasion as Eventex, the esteemed awards platform recognizing excellence in events and experience marketing, unveiled the winners of its 14th edition. Amidst stiff competition from 62 countries spanning 6 continents and a record-breaking 1207 entries, Qatar Vision Production Company, better known as QVision, emerged as the frontrunner, clinching the coveted #1 spot for the agency with the most awards.

Led by visionary CEO Sharif Hashisho, QVision's outstanding performance at Eventex Awards 2024 saw the company receive an impressive total of 23 accolades, including 1 Platinum, 8 Gold, 5 Silver, and 9 Bronze distinctions. The awards were a testament to QVision's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in event production and management.

The recognition extended across various categories, underscoring QVision's versatility and expertise in delivering unparalleled events across different domains. From spectacular celebration events and intricate ceremonies to meticulously executed corporate gatherings and immersive experiential events, QVision's diverse portfolio showcased the company's ability to surpass expectations and set new benchmarks for excellence.

QVision's notable contributions to groundbreaking projects such as the North Field Expansion Project Groundbreaking Ceremony and the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 have garnered significant acclaim. The latter, in particular, stood out with 11 awards, underscoring QVision's pivotal role in orchestrating one of the most memorable sporting events in the year. Additionally, QVision clinched a platinum award for the best event industry supplier, a gold award for the best production company, and a silver award for the best event technology provider.

Reflecting on the industry's resurgence, Ovanes Ovanessian, co-founder of Eventex Awards, commended the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated by participants worldwide. He emphasized the importance of diversity in enriching the competition, with new countries bringing unique perspectives and contributions to the global stage.

In response to the accolades, CEO Sharif Hashisho expressed gratitude for Eventex Awards' dedication to recognizing excellence in the events industry. He lauded the platform for its role in inspiring innovation and driving growth, highlighting the invaluable impact of celebrating creativity, concepts, and ideas across diverse global markets.

Hashisho credited QVision's success to the collective efforts of its dedicated team, whose unwavering commitment and innovative approach have consistently delivered world-class events. He expressed immense pride in QVision's ability to showcase Qatar's prowess on the global stage, positioning the country as a hub for creativity and excellence in event production.

As QVision continues to push boundaries and redefine standards in the events industry, the company remains steadfast in its mission to deliver exceptional experiences that captivate audiences, inspire change, and leave a lasting legacy.