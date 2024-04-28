Israeli strikes on south Lebanon injure over 14

(MENAFN) On Saturday, at least 14 individuals sustained injuries following an Israeli airstrike on the southern town of Sarbin in Lebanon, as reported by Lebanese military sources to a Chinese news agency. Anonymously speaking, these sources revealed that an Israeli warplane targeted a residential house in Sarbin, deploying two air-to-surface missiles, each weighing 1,000 pounds. The strike resulted in the destruction of the targeted house and inflicted substantial damage on adjacent residences.



Upon receiving reports of the incident, personnel from the Civil Defense, the Islamic Health Authority, and the Islamic Message Scouts Association swiftly responded, providing assistance and transporting the wounded to the Tebnine government hospital in the central sector of southern Lebanon.



Earlier that day, Hezbollah declared its involvement in a retaliatory action against Israeli military installations. The attack, carried out with drones and guided missiles, targeted the Israeli military command headquarters in the Al-Manara settlement and the position of the Golani Brigade's 51st Battalion. Hezbollah stated that this response was prompted by Israeli assaults on villages and civilian residences.



According to a Lebanese military source cited by the Chinese news agency, approximately ten surface-to-surface missiles and several drones were launched from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel. Some of these projectiles were intercepted by Israeli Iron Dome missiles, while others detonated in the airspace over the Kafr Kila region and the Marjayoun Plain in southern Lebanon.



Additionally, Israeli warplanes conducted three airstrikes on towns and villages in the eastern and western sectors, while Israeli artillery targeted seven border towns and villages spanning the western, central, and eastern sectors of the border region.

