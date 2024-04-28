FERG Leads Financial Innovation at TECHNO MEET 24 Driving Sector Advancements

(MENAFN- Onliii Communications) The second edition of TECHNO MEET, hosted by the Foreign Exchange and Remittance Group (FERG), brought industry leaders, tech companies, solution experts and innovators together to explore the transformative potential of techno collaborations in the financial sector.



The event, held at the Dusit Thani Hotel, Dubai, served as a platform for attendees from exchange houses, banks and financial institutions to engage in discussions, presentations, and interactive workshops. The agenda delved into the latest trends, innovations and challenges shaping the industry’s future. Participants explored innovative solutions, new partnerships and addressed common challenges to advance the financial system.



Highlighting the session, Mr. Mehdi Tazi of Lean Technologies delivered a pivotal keynote speech that captured the collective focus of the event. Mr. Osama Al Rahma FERG, ex-Chairman and Advisor to the Board addressed the conference with the welcome notes.



Mr. Osama said: “I wish to extend my sincere gratitude to all participants and speakers whose contributions have been instrumental in the success of TECHNO MEET 24. Building on the success of the previous edition and the overwhelming response to this year's conference highlights the significance of technology in shaping the future of finance. We are delighted to see the enthusiastic engagement of industry stakeholders and look forward to driving further collaboration and innovation within our sector."



Discussions spanned from Open Finance and Open Banking to the transformative capabilities of Artificial Intelligence. Attendees actively participated in dialogues, exploring the latest advancements propelling innovation in the financial sector. Mr. Noushad contractor (Fable Fintech), Mr. Abhimanyu Hooda (Enterprise Works), Mr. Navin Gupta (Crystal Intelligence), Mr. Joseph Cleetus (FERG Fintech Subcommittee) contributed invaluable insights and perspectives.



The event also highlighted the importance of Digital Transformation and its impact on financial services. Participants delved into critical aspects such as Data Protection and Customer Ownership, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding consumer interests in an increasingly digitized environment. Sessions dedicated to AML, Compliance, Risk and Governance, provided insights into regulatory frameworks, and ensuring the integrity and stability of financial systems.



Technical presentations from Remitex Technologies, EFR & Mercury were one of the key highlights of the event. Each speaker enriched the dialogue with their strategic visions for integrating technology in advancing the financial landscape.



Event concluded with the vote of thanks from Mr. Imad Ul Malik (Join Treasurer of FERG). As TECHNO MEET 24 concludes, FERG remains dedicated to encouraging innovation, collaboration, and propelling the exchange house industry forward through strategic partnerships and technology-driven initiatives.





MENAFN28042024007022015109ID1108147809