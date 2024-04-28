ESL: Al Rayyan Face Al Sadd In Quest For Second Place

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Rayyan coach Leonardo Jardim has said his players will give their best to beat the newly-crowned Expo Stars League (ESL) champions Al Sadd as they aim for runners-up spot in the top flight.

The ESL will conclude today with the battle between Al Rayyan and Al Gharafa for a second place, and the fight to avoid direct relegation between Al Markhiya and Muaither being the highlights of the final round.

With Al Sadd sealing the title in the previous round, Al Rayyan are currently in second position on a better goal difference over Al Gharafa with both the sides having 44 points each. Al Gharafa will take on ninth-placed Al Shamal in their last match.

The team finishing the League second will get ticket to the AFC Champions League qualifiers with Al Sadd already securing their spot for the continental tournament by winning the ESL.

Jardim said the team is fully focused on earning full points against the champions at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium today.

“Our goal is to obtain a qualifying position for the AFC Champions League. The team's motivation at the moment is to get second place, so we will play against Al Sadd with the aim of achieving victory and maintaining second place in the Expo Stars League standings,” he said.

Al Sadd coach Wesam Rizik said he would rest some players in the game ahead of the Qatar Cup semi-final on May 1.

“The coming period is the most important for the team after winning the league. We are currently focusing on the Qatar Cup and we will work to rest some players in the next game against Al Rayyan,” he said.

Al Gharafa coach Pedro Martins, meanwhile, was hopeful of securing full points against Al Shamal at the Al Bayt Stadium.

“Al Shamal showed a very good level this season. For our part, we seek to finish the competition in second place and we know that we have no choice but to win the three points,” he said.

At the Grand Hamad Stadium, Al Markhiya, who are three points ahead of bottom side Muaither and three behind 10th placed Al Ahli, are hoping to escape the relegation zone as they face Umm Salal.

The team finishing on the bottom will be relegated while 11th placed side will take on Second Division runners-up Al Shahaniya in a relegation play-off. The Orange Fortress, however, are also eyeing to end the league on winning note as they target fifth place ahead of Al Duhail, who are one point ahead of them and will meet Qatar SC today.

Muaither face Al Arabi challenge as they hope to avoid direct relegation from the top flight. Al Arabi, who are a point behind Umm Salal with a tally of 26 point, are also looking to seal fifth position.