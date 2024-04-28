Brother-Sister Want To Take Away Property & Mangalsutra For Their Vote Bank, Won’T Allow It, Says PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Belagavi (Karnataka), April 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday intensified his attack on the Congress over the wealth redistribution issue and said that the "brother and sister duo" wants to take away people's property, including the 'mangalsutra', which they want to give to their vote bank, adding that he will not let this happen till he is alive.

Addressing a huge 'Vijaya Sankalp' rally in Belagavi city, Prime Minister Modi said,“Your servant is working towards increasing the wealth in villages, of women, youth and all classes of the society. This brother and sister want to carry out an 'X-ray' of the whole country. They want to conduct an X-ray (screening) of your property, bank lockers, lands, cars, bikes, and bicycles. They will know how much gold and jewels you have, and they will conduct X-rays of your 'mangalsutras' as well. These people will conduct X-rays on every house and take away your property. After seizing it, they will redistribute it to people whom they like.”

PM Modi asked,“Will you allow the loot? Loot of your jewels? Loot of your mangal sutras? Will any hand take that away? Until Modi is alive, you (brother-sister) stop your plans. I will not allow you to do that. I will not allow your game.”

"The Congress leaders are also claiming that, if their party comes to power in New Delhi, they will bring inheritance tax and there will be a law in this regard. You will toil hard and save for your children so that after you age, they should not come under the mercy of others. The Congress is saying whatever you have saved, your children will not get it. By imposing a 55 per cent tax their government will take it away. This is being done for their vote bank,” Prime Minister Modi said while slamming the Congress.

"The party's (Congress) stand is very clear. Their Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had made a statement in this regard," Prime Minister Modi stated.

Prime Minister Modi asked the gathering if they would allow such a thing to happen in Karnataka. "Will you allow the Congress to bring such legislation? ...The BJP and NDA get inspiration from the erstwhile queen Chennamma and the women are allowed to be part of all Armed Forces. The number of women serving in the Army has doubled...Your dream is my conviction. I live my life for you and the country. I need the support from Karnataka. I need your blessings,” PM Modi said.