BJP-JD(S) Alliance Will Continue In Karnataka: Ex CM Yediyurappa

(MENAFN- IANS) Mysuru, May 11 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and BJP Parliamentary Board member B. S. Yediyurappa on Saturday said the BJP-JD(S) alliance will continue in Karnataka.

On whether the BJP will continue to have an alliance with the JD(S) against the backdrop of an alleged sex video scam involving JD(S) MP and Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna, Yediyurappa said the alliance will continue in the state.

"In the Legislative Council election in the state on June 3, the BJP would contest on four seats while the JD(S) on two seats," he said.

"The alliance between BJP and JD-S will continue in the state without any issues. The decision is not taken on which seats to be given to the JD(S). BJP National President J. P. Nadda will take a final call on this on Saturday evening," he said.

"Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister again after winning 400 seats," Yediyurappa said.

"In the state, we will win 25 Lok Sabha seats. We will not bother about the statements of Congress in this regard. Who can become the PM in the opposition? The assembly election is different. Everyone in the country wants to see Prime Minister Modi yet again in power," he said.

"The sex video case should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). If the probe has to be conducted transparently, it has to be handed over to the CBI," he demanded.

The state government should waive off the loans of farmers as the state is facing severe drought, he demanded.