Uorfi Javed Opens Up To ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5’ Contestants: I’Ll Do What I Want, As I Please

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Bollywood Social media sensation Uorfi Javed, who serves as the mischief maker in the dating reality show 'MTV Splitsvilla X5', has a word of advice for the contestants on the show.

She recently dropped a bombshell which sent shockwaves through the villa. She said:“Now it's time to reveal sabse naya twist, sabse creative twist. Kaafi time laga mujhe sochne ke liye (it took me a lot of time to come up with this twist) but I think I am a genius.”

Tensions reached a boiling point during the dome session, dramatic events unfolded, triggering a chain reaction of emotions. It began with seemingly trivial incidents, a spilled cup of tea ignited a storm of accusations and apologies. Addy wasted no time in pointing fingers at Siwet, sparking an apology from Siwet without offering any defence. This unexpected turn of events left everyone stunned.

Uorfi's mischievous move sent the dome session into chaos, stirring up a whirlwind of emotions. Despite the turmoil, Nayera and Arbaz stand firm in their determination to test their fate before the oracle.

Uorfi said:”Yeh jo mischief maker hai kabhi aapko disappoint kar deti hai, kabhi kabhi khush kar deti hai, but maine theka nahi liya hai kisi bhi cheez ka so mujhe jo karna hai woh karungi aur aise twist aur bhi aate rahenge, kab kaise kya woh main hi decide karungi aur main hi batatungi (The mischief maker sometimes disappoints you or makes you happy. But, I've not taken the onus of anything. I'll do what I want. You guys shall await such twists. When the twists will happen and how they will unfold, I will decide).”

'MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please' is available on MTV and JioCinema.