Congress In Disarray, Says BJP On Arvinder Singh Lovely's Resignation

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Following Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely's resignation, the BJP on Sunday said that once again, evidence of the fractured state of the grand old party has emerged while asserting that the party lacks any mission for the country, and instead is filled with confusion, contradiction and division.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the Congress appears to lack a coherent national mission and, instead, is rife with confusion, contradiction and internal division.

Poonawalla further said that Lovely's resignation reflects a growing discontent among the Congress leaders and workers towards the party's high command.

“Today, many within the Congress feel insulted by their leadership's attitude, leading to a wave of resignations. The irony is that the same Congress, which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had previously sought to cleanse, is now being pardoned by its high command, evidenced by the alliance formed with the AAP in Delhi,” said Poonawalla.

The BJP spokesperson criticised the Congress' stance towards the AAP, highlighting contradictions between their approach in Punjab and Delhi.“While the Congress in Punjab accuses the AAP of associating with extremists and being corrupt, in Delhi, they have allied with the same party, suggesting inconsistency in their principles,” he said.

Moreover, the BJP leader expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of candidates fielded by the Congress in Delhi, alleging that many of them lack local connections and electoral viability.

The BJP leader further criticised the lack of achievements by the AAP government in Delhi, suggesting that even Congress leaders acknowledge this fact. However, he said that the Congress high command appeared deaf to the concerns of its leaders, leading to a series of defections from the party across the country.

“The cracks within the party's alliances, ranging from Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala, further underscore the disarray within the Congress ranks,” he claimed, while adding that the root cause of these issues lies in the Congress high command's self-serving focus, neglecting the welfare of its workers.