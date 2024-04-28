Australia raids radical suspects following church stabbing

(MENAFN) In a significant counter-terrorism operation, Australian law enforcement officers detained seven individuals in Sydney on Wednesday, involving the collaboration of over 400 local, state, and federal authorities. The operation was initiated in response to the stabbing of an Assyrian Christian bishop earlier this month, which authorities have classified as a terrorist incident.



New South Wales Police Deputy Commissioner David Hudson addressed reporters, explaining that the raids were conducted as a follow-up to the initial stabbing incident, during which several associates were identified and deemed to require further investigation. Hudson emphasized that the decision to carry out the operation was driven by concerns that these individuals posed a significant risk to public safety in New South Wales, necessitating immediate action beyond investigative strategies.



The detainees, described as "juveniles" aged between 15 and 17, have been arrested on suspicion of adhering to a "religiously motivated violent extremist ideology," although specific details regarding the ideology have not been disclosed by authorities. Additionally, five minors are reportedly cooperating with authorities and have not been detained.



Deputy Commissioner Krissy Barrett of the Australian Federal Police clarified that, despite concerns over the potential for an attack, there is currently no evidence indicating specific locations, times, or targets of a violent act. However, the behavior of the detained individuals led authorities to believe that an attack may have been imminent, prompting the pre-emptive detention operation.



The operation underscores the ongoing efforts of Australian authorities to address threats posed by extremist ideologies and to ensure the safety and security of the public. As investigations continue, authorities remain vigilant in monitoring and responding to potential security risks, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts across law enforcement agencies to combat terrorism and safeguard communities.

