Fiscal Crisis Casting Shadow Over Arab Labour Markets: Al Marri

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labour and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arab Labour Organization H E Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri has said that the situation in the Gaza Strip is still tense, and the economic crisis is casting a shadow over labour markets and employment issues in Arab countries.

Speaking in the opening session of the 50th Arab Labour Conference organised by the Arab Labour Organization being held from April 27 to May 4, 2024 in Baghdad, Iraq, he said that the conference comes under exceptional circumstances that the Arab nation is going through.

Al Marri called on the international community and all peace-loving forces to provide the necessary protection for the unarmed Palestinian people, stop this unjust war immediately and hold the perpetrators of these brutal crimes accountable before international courts, stressing the continued support for the Palestinian cause until the Arab people in Palestine obtain their freedom and establish their independent state on their land.

The opening was attended by Prime Minister of Iraq H E Mohammed Shi'a Al Sudani, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of Iraq - Chairman of the Conference H E Ahmed Al Asadi, Director General of the Arab Labour Organization H E Fayez Ali Al Mutairi and representatives of the three production parties in the Arab countries (governments, employers and workers) according to the principle of tripartite representation and a number of relevant Arab and regional organisations.

He stressed that the convening of the 50th session of the Arab Labour Conference confirms 50 years of a firm and solid relationship between the Arab Labour Organisation and the three production parties of the Arab countries, noting that the relationship is based on mutual understanding, respect, support and assistance to achieve the objectives of the Arab Labour Organisation.

Al Marri expressed his hope that the conference will come out with decisions and recommendations that contribute to achieving the aspirations of peoples in securing decent work opportunities and achieving a balance between creating more job opportunities, preserving the rights of workers to decent working conditions and reaching more secure, stable and just labour markets.

He explained that during the past year, the Board of Directors of the Arab Labour Organization discussed many important statutory, financial, administrative and technical issues, in addition to reviewing in its report the situation of workers and the people of Palestine in the occupied territories, where it condemned the crimes committed by the occupation authorities against workers and the people of Palestine as war crimes and genocide.

Al Marri noted that the Board discussed the report on the activities and achievements of the Arab Labour Organisation, which highlighted the outstanding activities and hard work exerted by the Organisation to implement a wide range of activities and events that benefit the three parties of production in the Arab countries.

He attended the high-level meeting of representatives of government delegations to the Arab Labour Organization, where a number of reports on the work of the committees stemming from the Arab Labour Organization were reviewed.

The 50th session of the Arab Labour Conference addresses vital issues that directly impact labour markets in the Arab region, labour issues in the Arab world, the Director-General's report on the future of human resources in light of the technological revolution, and the challenges facing human resources in Arab countries in light of technological progress.

The Director-General's report reviews how to prepare the workforce of the future, with a focus on training and continuing education to enhance the skills needed to adapt to technological changes, the balance and integration between technology and the human element, and the impact that technology can have on creating new job opportunities and improving working conditions.