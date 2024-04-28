Ukrainian Air Defenders Shoot Down Five Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of April 27 to 28, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine with four Shahed-131/136 drones launched from Cape Chauda in Crimea, an S-300 air defense missile fired from Russia's Belgorod region and five drones of an undetermined type launched from the occupied part of the Kherson region.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of combat work, anti-aircraft missile units and units of mobile fire groups of the Air Force destroyed all four Shaheds in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad regions. One UAV of an undetermined type was destroyed by the mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Mykolaiv region," the post reads.

Earlier reports said that the enemy attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed drones overnight, damaging a heat-generating infrastructure site.