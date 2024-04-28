Cambodia Urges People To Minimise Direct Exposure To Sun With Soaring Temperature

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PHNOM PENH, Apr 28 (NNN-AKP) – Cambodia's Ministry of Health, today called on people, to minimise direct exposure to the sun, as temperature can reach 43 degrees Celsius these days.

“People should avoid staying out in the sun for too long without sunshades,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also advised people to drink plenty of water, at least two litres a day, even if they are not thirsty.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology's weather forecast, temperature in some provinces in the northern, north-eastern, north-western, central and southern parts of the country will reach 43 degrees Celsius from today to Apr 30.

Chan Yutha, spokesman and secretary of state for the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, said on Thursday that, the maximum temperatures in Cambodia these days are the highest-ever recorded in about 170 years.

He said temperatures will start to drop in early May, as rainfall is predicted.– NNN-AKP

