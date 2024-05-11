‘Missing’ Posters Put Up At AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’S Residence Days After Petrol Pump Assault

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) The Noida Police on Saturday put up 'missing' posters at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan's residence, days after booking him and his son in a violent assault case at the city's petrol pump.

The police have formed three teams to find out the 'whereabouts' of AAP MLA and his son and also intensified their search operation to trace the duo.

Amanatullah Khan's son had thrashed the employees of a petrol pump in Noida Sector 95, the video of which went viral on social media.

In the CCTV footage, the AAP leader's son and his aides could be seen jumping the queue at the petrol pump and then thrashing the staff after a heated exchange.

After the assault incident, the Noida Police had booked AAP MLA's son and himself for creating disorder.

The report said Amanatullah Khan also reached the fuel station after the fracas and threatened the fuel station employees.

Noida Police on Saturday reached AAP MLA's Okhla residence and pasted missing posters. An official said that the duo have kept their phones on 'switch off' mode and are untraceable.

The police also said that they have tried to reach both Amanatullah and his son but both are deliberately avoiding them.

Meanwhile, the cops claim that they have enough evidence and have also taken account of eyewitnesses regarding the violent altercation that took place at the Noida petrol pump on May 7.

Notably, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan is also accused in a case linked to irregularities in the Waqf Board case.