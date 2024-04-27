Israeli Warplanes Kill Child, Injure 4 Others In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, April 27 (Petra) - Israeli warplanes Saturday killed a girl and injured four after a road in the Sarbin town in the Nabatieh district in southern Lebanon.A security official told the Petra correspondent in Beirut, "Ambulances rushed to the site of the raid to evacuate the victims at a time when warplanes launched another missile raid on the towns of Qozah and Hula in the western sector of southern Lebanon."He added that the Israeli artillery shelling targeted the towns of Yarin, Jebain and Dhahaira.