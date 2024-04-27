Zelensky Dismisses Kyiv Region Official Who Was Detained For Drunk Driving Accident

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Volodymyr Maibozhenko as head of the Brovary District Military Administration.
That's according to Presidential Order No. 46/2024-rp , Ukrinform reports.
"To dismiss Volodymyr Volodymyrovych Maibozhenko from the post of the head of the Brovary District State Administration in the Kyiv region in accordance with clause 1 of part 1 of article 9 of the Law of Ukraine 'On local state administrations'," the document reads.
A court earlier chose a measure of restraint for Maibozhenko in the form of remand.
On April 26, law enforcement officers detained Maibozhenko who in a state of alcoholic intoxication ran over four people at a pedestrian crossing in Brovary.
