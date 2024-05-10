               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
India Votes In Favour Of UN Membership For Palestine Amid Israel-Hamas War In Gaza


5/10/2024 3:34:19 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The United Nations backed a Palestinian bid for membership on Friday with 143 countries - including India - voting for recognition. Nine countries including the US and Israel voted against the resolution while another 25 abstained. The UN General Assembly also called for the UN Security Council to“reconsider the matter favorably” after the US vetoed a similar move last month.

Live Mint

