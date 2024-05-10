'Respect Pakistan...It Has Atom Bomb': Mani Shankar Aiyar Lands Congress In Soup Again, BJP Reacts

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Days after Sam Pitroda sparked controversy with his 'African' remark, party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar courted a fresh stir by saying,“Pakistan is a respected nation that also possesses an atom bomb.”The clip of Aiyar's remark in an interview with Chill Pill went viral on social media, on Friday.“They are also a sovereign country (Pakistan). They are a respected nation. You can talk tough with them (Pakistan). But start the dialogue. You are walking with a gun, which yielded you nothing. Tensions are escalating. And if a mad person comes there, what will happen to the nation? They have an atom bomb. We also possess the atomic bomb. But if a mad person detonates our bomb at Lahore station, so within eight seconds, eight moments, its radioactivity will reach Amritsar,” reported ANI, quoting Aiyar Read: 'Two-thirds of Indians ready to come towards Pakistanis,' says Congress leader Mani Shankar AiyarWith his remarks on Pakistan, Aiyar, who is no stranger to controversies, has given Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fresh ammunition to attack Congress Congress party has distanced itself from Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks, saying he doesn't hold any official position and what he says are his personal comments, BJP leaders have launched a scathing attack, saying Congress' 'Pakistan prem' doesn't seem to stop Read: Congress' Mani Shankar Aiyar asked to vacate Delhi house after daughter's post on Ram Mandir\"Pakistan Prem\"BJP's national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, said that Mani Shankar Aiyar, who is close to the 'first family', is displaying the muscle and strength of Pakistan on behalf of the Congress party.“He (Aiyar) says that Pakistan should be respected and talks should be held with them - the same Pakistan that keeps sending terrorists to our country...Now, when incidents like Pulwama take place, a befitting reply is given. Now 'Congress ka haath' is being seen with 'Pakistan ke saath'. This is another example of the same,” Poonawala told ANI Read: The problem with Mani Shankar Aiyar\"Should go to Pakistan\"Slamming Congress, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that Congress is rattled after seeing the certainty of huge defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking to ANI, he said,“Those who don't have trust in the Indian military, which has the most capable ammunition in the world, instead of residing in India, they should go to Pakistan.”
\"Their hearts reside in Pakistan\"Union Minister Anurag Thakur also said that Congress leaders stay in India, but their hearts reside in Pakistan. What courage does Pakistan have?“India knows how to give a befitting reply,” he told ANI.“Reflects Congress ideology”Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Aiyar's remark reflect Congress ideology.
