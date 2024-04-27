Egyptian President Meets Speaker Of Shura Council, Speakers Of Arab Councils And Parliaments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Cairo: President of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, as part of His Excellency's meeting with the speakers of Arab councils and parliaments participating in the sixth conference of the Arab Parliament that was hosted by Cairo today.
The meeting reviewed a number of topics related to parliamentary efforts aimed at strengthening joint Arab action as well as the most prominent topics on the conference agenda.
