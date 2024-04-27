Kerala: IMD Issues Summer Rain Alert In Various Districts Of The State Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has stated that there is a possibility of rain in various districts of Kerala for the next five days. It is reported that rain is likely to occur in 7 districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam today.



The rain will occur in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki Ernakulam, and Kozhikode districts on April 29.



Meanwhile, the IMD has announced a heatwave warning in the Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts. As per IMD, heatwave conditions will prevail in various areas of the Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts for the next 2 days.



As expected, Palakkad had the highest temperature of 41.4 degrees on the day, which was around 5.1°C higher than the average temperature, followed by Punalur at 38.5 degrees. Furthermore, as the humidity in the atmosphere increased, the heat index (feel-like temperature) rose above 50 degrees in numerous spots.