Qatar Swimming Association President Wins FINA Membership

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Bangkok: President of the Qatar Swimming Association (QSA) Khalil Ibrahim Al Jaber was elected as vice-president of the Asia Swimming Federation (AASF), member of the AASF executive office and member of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) for the period 2024-2029.

This came during the meeting of the AASF General Assembly held in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday. Also, the meeting elected the AASF executive office for the period 2024-2029, during which the Kuwaiti Sheikh Khalid Badr Mohammed Al-Sabah was elected as president of AASF for a new term.

For his part, Khalil Al Jaber affirmed that he and his colleagues will advance the AASF work and support the national federations in Asia, in pursuit of achieving the successes that best suit the AASF in the coming period. He thanked the AASF members for the confidence granted to him.

