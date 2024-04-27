Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will depart to Saudi Arabia on Sunday to partake in the international economic forum.
RIYADH -- As global economy grabbles with increasing challenges, Saudi Arabia gears up to host World Economic Forum (WEF). News report by Khaled Al-Shammari.
NEW YORK -- Kuwait has renewed the call upon the international community to recognize the State of Palestine as a UN member.
BAGHDAD -- Labor sector in Palestine is the worst of its kind in the world due to Israeli occupation actions, says Arab League chief at 50th Arab Labor Conference.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait oil price moved up 51 cents trading at USD 89.87 pb on Friday vis a vis USD 89.36 pb on Thursday. (end) rk
