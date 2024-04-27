Arabs' Embrace Of AI Inevitable -- Arab Parliament Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 27 (KUNA) -- Arab Parliament President Adel Asoumi has affirmed that Arab states' embrace of artificial intelligence is inevitable and necessary to stay abreast of the global development in this sector.

Addressing the sixth Arab Parliament conference, Al-Asoumi called for the employment of the AI benefits in various life realms and daily life, however, he stressed that AI governance is one of the significant priorities that require pan-Arab strategies to apply the latest application in a manner that conforms with the Arab values and morals.

Aware of the necessity to draw up legislations to regulate the latest technological innovation, the Arab Parliament enacted a joint Arab guidance law for artificial intelligence employment, two months ago, he said. Moreover, it had prepared a document titled, "An Arab vision for attaining safe employment of artificial intelligence," Al-Asoumi added, indicating that the paper had been debated by the conference preparatory committee, adopted by chairmen of the Arab parliaments and assemblies.

The document includes recommendations and forecasts regarding the latest technological innovation, he said noting that it would be submitted to the Arab leaders during their next summit.

He touched on the Palestinian plight, noting the passiveness of the international community toward the Palestinian people's suffering, also calling for mechanisms of the international order to be revised. (end)

