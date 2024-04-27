Nobuyoshi Araki's Paradise Presented By Forward Fashion's Artelli A Hong Kong And Macau Collaborative Tribute To Four Decades Of Iconic Photography

Starting from April 27th, at K11 MUSEA HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 April 2024 - Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited ('Forward Fashion Group' or the 'Group'; Hong Kong stock code: 2528), a creative integrated group with three synergistic business segments fashion, art, and lifestyle, is pleased to announce that Artelli , the Group's pioneering multi-dimensional art space presents 'Paradise' by renowned Japanese photography master Nobuyoshi Araki as the co-organizer and curator. The grand opening took place on 26 April at K11 MUSEA CEMENT. In celebration of Nobuyoshi Araki's upcoming 84th birthday in May this year, the dual-city collaboration will present over 200 classic works, paying tribute to him in various ways.













'Before withering comes the most beautiful.' - Nobuyoshi Araki

Hong Kong POP-UP showcasing over 100 classic masterpieces at K11 MUSEA, Limited-Edition merchandise sparks collecting frenzy

'Paradise' Hong Kong POP-UP is another remarkable art project curated by Artelli, the pioneering multi-dimensional art space of Forward Fashion . Following the highly anticipated 'BE@RBRICK WORLD WIDE TOUR 3 - Hong Kong', this POP-UP takes place at CEMENT, the modular creative- and community-driven space of K11 MUSEA , under the New World Development Company Limited, presenting a grand visual feast for art enthusiasts.







Ms. Linwood Lin, Chief Innovation Officer of Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Limited

Ms. Linwood Lin, Chief Innovation Officer of Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Limited, said, ' The Group has long been committed to exploring the innovative fusion of art and commerce. Through our esteemed art brand, Artelli, we serve as a global platform for artistic exchange, bringing outstanding works from artists worldwide to the public. We are delighted to announce our collaboration with the renowned Japanese photographer, Nobuyoshi Araki, featuring his iconic works that epitomize his unique vision and avant-garde breakthroughs in the contemporary photography scene. Collaborating with multiple cultural and creative units, this project is a tribute to Araki's unparalleled contributions to the art world. Moving forward, Artelli will continue to expand its reach and act as a bridge, curating original and distinctive content for international artists, offering art enthusiasts a truly unique and diverse artistic experience. '







The Hong Kong POP-UP

The Hong Kong POP-UP^ will be held from 27 April (Saturday) to 15 May (Wednesday), featuring highlights such as Nobuyoshi Araki's various works from the 1990s to the latest 2023 focusing on 'Flowers' and 'Women'. Additionally, the POP-UP will showcase nearly a hundred instant photography works, which serve as an important medium of photography for Nobuyoshi Araki beyond film. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness the unique imagery captured by Araki's lens on these one-of-a-kind instant film prints. Furthermore, the event will also showcase the iconic Carousel projector, which made its debut in the 1980s, displaying slide photographs by Nobuyoshi Araki.

^Open to the public 18 years and older only. Personal identification required for entry.







Highly collectible artist-signed instant photography works in deluxe editions will be available for purchase in both Hong Kong and Macau

Macau Exhibition will be located at Artelli, 'Darkroom' to offer glimpse into Araki's photographic desires

The 'Paradise' Exhibition in Macau will be held from April 30 (Tuesday) to May 28 (Tuesday) at Artelli, the pioneering multi-dimensional art space, featuring a selection of Nobuyoshi Araki's photographic works from the 1990s to recent years, with a focus on his floral-themed works, spanning various series including 'Women', 'Private Photography', and selected works from 'Erotos', offering a glimpse into the sincere emotions of the master photographer. A special 'Darkroom^' area will be set up to give visitors a glimpse into Araki's photographic desires.

^Open to the public 18 years and older only. Personal identification required for entry.









FUJIFILM Experience Zone

Exclusive Collaboration: FUJIFILM Experience Zone with the new launched instax mini 99

Additionally, the event in Hong Kong and Macau will feature a FUJIFILM Experience Zone , showcasing Nobuyoshi Araki's works through the FP-Z8000/FP-Z6000 projector, providing a unique perspective on the master's emotive photography. The event will also introduce the latest model of the instax mini camera, the instax mini 99, which has been updated for the first time in 11 years to the highest specifications available on the market. Visitors will have the opportunity to be the first to experience and purchase, offering photography enthusiasts an engaging and interactive exhibition experience.

Nobutoshi Araki's 'Paradise'

HONG KONG POP-UP

MACAU EXHIBITION

Period:

April 27 May 15 (11:00 21:00)

Address:

CEMENT, G31, MUSE EDITION, G/F, K11 MUSEA



Period:

Apr 30 May 28 (11:00 20:00)

Address:

ARTELLI, THE SHOWROOM, CITY OF DREAMS





Co-organizer & Curator: Artelli

Co-organizer: ARTOX GROUP

Title Sponsor: FUJIFILM

Leading Partner: CEMENT

Venue Support: K11 MUSEA

Beverage Sponsors: Taiko Sake, Mezzanine Makers

Hashtag: #ForwardFashion The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Nobuyoshi Araki Nobuyoshi Araki, born in 1940, is an internationally influential Japanese photographer. He is acclaimed alongside Daido Moriyama and Hiroshi Sugimoto as one of the most important post-war photographers in Japan. He is also the only Asian photographer featured in the BBC documentary series 'The Genius of Photography'. Themes of life and death, love, and desire, have always been the focus of Araki's lens. The desires and restraints of life, the inevitability and detachment of death, these elements blend and coexist, becoming the enduring essence and sharp inspiration of Araki's work. Influenced by his childhood environment and living in Tokyo's red-light district, with nearby graves as his playground, Araki's work reflects these unique experiences. In his storied life, Nobuyoshi Araki has experienced a range of triumphs and tribulations. After the passing of his beloved wife, Yoko, in 1990, he created a large body of work focusing on the blooming, withering, and decay of flowers. The world Araki sees through his lens is his paradise. He effortlessly lingers and freezes moments among flowers, using their beauty and transient nature to depict the flow of time and the impermanence of life.

About CEMENT CEMENT is a modular creative- and community-driven space dedicated to mapping the blueprint of a culturally-inspired generation. Furthering K11's mission to incubate talent and propagate culture, the space aims to become a platform for creative expression and curation. Open for interpretation, CEMENT is a space to explore and push the boundaries of a new creative frontier, and a space to host cultural exchanges to cultivate a network of creatives that will become the foundation of a community-led destination.

About Artelli Artelli is the pioneering multi-dimensional space for contemporary art, lifestyle aesthetics, digital and techno art, art communities, and brand collaborations. The space stands as a new and unprecedented international landmark for art and culture. Artelli will ultimately join forces with over a hundred internationally renowned artists and brand designers to co-create exclusive art projects and debut collections. With a dedicated focus on Web 3.0 digital art and metaverse, Artelli pioneers the exploration of new artistic dimensions. Guided by a strong commitment to become a multi-dimensional art space that fosters collaborations within the art and culture communities, Artelli's visionary path unfolds through the fusion of art, technology, and the dynamic commercial sector. Artelli has successfully organised more than five highly anticipated art exhibitions, featuring international artists in prime locations spanning Macau, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Shanghai. In the future, Artelli envisions expanding its brand to attain international prominence as the landmark for art and culture. With aspirations reaching Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore, New York, London, and Paris, Artelli is set to leave a vivid mark on the global stage over the next five years.

About Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited is an integrated group with three synergistic business segments - fashion, art, and lifestyle - and a commitment to creating innovative retail business model. With a track record of managing over 100 brands, the Group has helped many brands to establish their first presence in Greater China. In recent years, the Group has actively enhanced its operations and developed its own brands, such as Artelli, ASCE, UMJ, WF Fashion, to further enrich its brand portfolio. Leveraging its extensive retail experience and IP resources, the Group has spearheaded exclusive collaborations with brands and cultural and art communities to expand into the international market. The Group introduces and manages Galeries Lafayette Macau in 2024, becoming the local New Waterfront Fashion and Art Landmark.

Mr. Fan Wing Ting, Patrick, is the founder, chairman and executive director of Forward Fashion Holdings. In 2005, he founded the first company of the Group in Hong Kong focusing on fashion apparel retail in Greater China. Following the Group's 2020 listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, Forward Fashion has embarked on eCommerce platforms and introduced international fashion and artistic brands and visionary international art projects to Greater China. The Group aims to cater for the preferences and needs of local youths and promotes business diversification.

