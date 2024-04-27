Solinftec Launches Agricultural Spraying Robot Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Solinftec , a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions and sustainable agricultural practices, has announced that its Solix Sprayer Robot is now commercially available to farmers, cooperatives and ag-retailers, and will be on farms around the country this month.

In addition to Solinftec's existing Solix Scouting Robot, the newer Solix Sprayer is designed to detect and spray weeds.

Commercially available beginning this month, the new Solix Sprayer robot provides autonomous and sustainable spot-spray applications on grower's fields.

The robot was piloted on select farms in the Midwest last year. Similar to the Solix Scouting robot, the spray robot is powered by four solar panels that control the drive system and the spray system while providing reports on crop populations, weed identification and densities, disease identification and thresholds, insect identification and thresholds, nutrient deficiency identification and densities, NDVI among other layers of maps for data analysis, and much more useful data to the grower virtually 24/7.

This past December, in partnership with WHIN (Wabash Heartland Innovation Network) and Still Waters Manufacturing, Solinftec announced the expansion of its manufacturing capacity in the United States with the opening of its robotics plant in New Richmond, Indiana.

