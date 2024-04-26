Red Alert For Heatwave Issued In Bengal, Odisha And THESE States. Check IMD's Full Weather Forecast For Today Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted over East and south Peninsular areas of the country till Aprl 30.

“Heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail in many places over Gangetic West Bengal, in some parts over Odisha and in isolated pockets over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during next till April 30.”Apart from this,“Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, East Uttar Pradesh during the next four days; Kerala & Mahe during 26th-28th; Konkan, Goa during 28th-29th and West Uttar Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 28th-30th April 2024.”Also Read: Severe heatwave alert! IMD issues fresh warning, predicts 2024 will emerge as the hottest year on recordHeatwave in Mumbai, Thane...The weather department has also issued a heatwave alert for Maharashtra's Thane, Raigad districts and parts of Mumbai from April 27 to 29. The temperatures are likely to peak on April 27 and 28. On Thursday, 42.7 degree Celsius was recorded in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, which was the highest maximum temperature over the region Jharkhand, The weather office has also predicted temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius across most areas of the state. Above normal temperatures are predicted in areas including Kolhan, Santhal, and North Chotanagpur divisions until April 29 rain predictions

