China, US Should Be Partners - Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 26 (KUNA) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday China and the US should be partners rather than rivals and seek common ground and reserve differences rather than engage in vicious competition, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xi made the remarks during his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing, emphasizing that in his phone call with US President Joe Biden three weeks ago.

He shared his thoughts on how to stabilize and develop China-US relations in 2024, and underlined that the two sides should value peace, prioritize stability, and uphold credibility.

Noting that the stabilizing trend in China-US relations did not come by easily, Xi said, "It is hoped that the two teams will continue working actively to follow through on the San Francisco vision he and Biden reached last November, so as to truly stabilize, improve and move forward the bilateral relations."

For his part, Blinken noted that since the two heads of state met in San Francisco, the US and China have made good progress in their cooperation in such areas as bilateral interactions, counter-narcotics, artificial intelligence and people-to-people exchanges, according to the report.

"The US does not seek a new Cold War, does not seek to change China's system, does not seek to suppress China's development, does not seek to revitalize its alliances against China, and has no intention to have a conflict with China," Blinken was quoted as saying.

The US adheres to the one-China policy, Blinken said, adding that the US hopes to maintain communication with the Chinese side, follow through on what the two presidents agreed, seek more cooperation, avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations, responsibly manage differences, and achieve stable development of US-China relations, the report added. (end)

