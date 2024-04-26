Kuwait Handball Federation Praises Silver Win

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, April 26 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chairman of the Kuwait Handball Federation Shabib Al-Hajri commended the Kuwaiti youth team for their impressive performance in clinching the silver medal in the Gulf Youth Games in Abu DHabi.

Defeating the UAE national team in the final match, Kuwait secured the second spot on the podium, while the gold medal went to the Saudi team.

Al-Hajri expressed full satisfaction with the overall performance of the Kuwaiti youth throughout the tournament, highlighting their second-place achievement.

He emphasized that the team possesses young talents with the potential to guide the national team towards future achievements.

Al-Hajri stressed the team's participation in upcoming tournaments like the Asian Cup and the World Cup, stating that participating will boost the Kuwaiti youth's abilities to excel and represent their country proudly.

The Kuwaiti handball team clinched their fourth victory, defeating the UAE 33-20, and securing eight points to win the silver medal in the UAE-hosted handball competition. (end)

amsh









MENAFN26042024000071011013ID1108144640