Uzbekistan Legalizes Online Betting And Lotteries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The president's decree“On measures to improve the regulation ofthe organization and conduct of lotteries and risk-based games” hasbeen adopted, Azernews reports, citing Kunnews.

According to the decree, from January 1, 2025:

- the organization of risk-based games on the internet andbookmaking activities will be permitted;

- the activities of organizing lotteries, internet games, andbookmaking will be conducted based on licenses granted inaccordance with the legislation by the Prospective ProjectsNational Agency.

Residents and non-residents of Uzbekistan who have reached theage of 18 can participate in a lottery, internet games, andbookmaking bets organized based on licenses.

From January 1, 2025, for a period of 5 years, the followingorder will be set for taxing the activities of organizing lotteriesas well as games on the internet and bookmaking activities:

- legal entities organizing lotteries, risk-based games on theinternet, or bookmaking will be taxed at a rate of 4 percent afterdeducting the winnings paid out and the stakes refunded from theirtotal revenue obtained from these activities;

- incomes of individuals in the form of winnings obtained fromlotteries and internet games conducted based on licenses granted bythe Agency and from bookmaking bets are exempt from income tax.

The monitoring and control functions of compliance with thelegislation on combating the legalization of proceeds from criminalactivities, financing terrorism, and the financing of theproliferation of weapons of mass destruction by the organizers oflotteries, internet games, and bookmaking activities will becarried out by the Agency and the Department for Combating EconomicCrimes under the Prosecutor General's Office.