Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approves all proposals

26.04.2024 / 19:25 CET/CEST

Media announcement Zug, April 26, 2024 – At the 137th ordinary Annual General Meeting of Metall Zug AG, the shareholders approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors. A cash dividend of CHF 2.00 per registered share type A and CHF 20.00 per registered share type B will be distributed. In addition, CHF 450,000 will be paid into the Greenhouse Gas Fund (former“CO2 Fund”) charged to the 2024 financial statements. A total of 255 shareholders, representing 77.17% of the share capital and 89.75% of the votes, attended the 137th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Metall Zug AG today at the ZUGORAMA in Zug and approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors by a large majority. The General Meeting approved, among other proposals, the annual report as well as the annual and consolidated financial statements 2023 and – in the context of a consultative vote – the compensation report 2023. For the first time, the report on non-financial matters (sustainability report) was approved. The shareholders further approved the appropriation of the available earnings 2023 as follows: distribution of a cash dividend in the amount of CHF 2.00 (gross) per registered share type A and CHF 20.00 (gross) per registered share type B. The total value of the cash dividend distribution – as of today, Metall Zug AG does not hold any treasury shares – thus presumably amounts to CHF 9,000,000 and CHF 37,936,352 will be carried forward to the new account. The cash dividend will be paid on May 3, 2024. In addition, the shareholders approved – in the context of a consultative vote – the payment of CHF 450,000 (5% of the dividend amount) charged to the 2024 annual financial statements into the Greenhouse Gas Fund (former“CO2 Fund”) managed by Tech Cluster Zug AG, for CO2 compensation or other sustainability measures. The existing members of the Board of Directors Martin Wipfli, Dominik Berchtold, David Dean, Bernhard Eschermann and Claudia Pletscher were re-elected for a further term of office of one year. Martin Wipfli, a Board member since 2010 and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Metall Zug AG since 2019, was confirmed in his role. Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors until the next ordinary General Meeting and the fixed compensation of the Senior Management in the year 2025, both prospectively. The shareholders also retrospectively approved the variable compensation of the Senior Management for the year 2023. The publication of the half-year report 2024 will take place on August 19, 2024 (initially planned for August 8, 2024). The next ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Metall Zug AG will presumably take place on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Zug. About the Metall Zug Group

Metall Zug is a group of industrial companies headquartered in Zug. The Group has around 2,200 employees and comprises four Business Units:

Infection Control (Belimed Group)

Medical Devices (Haag-Streit Group)

Technologycluster & Infrastructure (Tech Cluster Zug AG, Urban Assets Zug AG) Others (Belimed Life Science Group, Gehrig Group AG and Metall Zug) The holding company Metall Zug AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich (type B registered shares: securities number 3982108, ticker symbol METN). Legal Notes

Key dates May 3, 2024 Dividend Payment August 19, 2024 Publication of Half-year Report 2024

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +41 58 768 60 50 Bettine Killmer

Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Phone: +41 58 767 60 50

