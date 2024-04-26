More Than 70 Per Cent Voter Turnout In Assam Till 5 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, April 26 (IANS) Assam recorded 70.66 per cent voting in the five Lok Sabha seats that went to the polls on Friday.
Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha seat witnessed the highest voter turnout of 72.99 per cent while Silchar parliamentary constituency recorded 65.57 per cent voting, which was the lowest in the five constituencies.
Meanwhile, Nagaon recorded 71.84 per cent, Karimganj 71.12 per cent and Diphu witnessed 69.12 per cent voter turnout in Friday's General Elections.
MENAFN26042024000231011071ID1108143522
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.