IPL 2024: I Would Like To See Shivam Dube In The Indian T20 WC Squad, Says Yuvraj Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has picked Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson as the wicketkeeper batter options for India's T20 World Cup and identified Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah as a 'key player.'

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has to finalise the 15-member India squad ahead of the May 1 deadline for boards to submit their Men's T20 World Cup squads. The most toughest choice will be the wicketkeeping option as there are multiple options starting from Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik.

In a video posted by ICC on Friday, Yuvraj Singh was unveiled as an ambassador for the T2O WC 2024 tournament and picked his Indian squad for the event. Yuvraj identified the World's No.1 ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav as the player who must have a good tournament in the USA and Caribbean if India are to claim the title, while he also suggested pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah needs to be at his best.

"Suryakumar Yadav (is India's key player)," Yuvraj suggested to ICC. "Because the way he plays, he can change the complexion of a game in 15 balls. And he is definitely a surety...for India to win this T20 World Cup, Surya is going to be the key,”

"I think Jasprit Bumrah is also the key with the bowling and I would like to see a leg-spinner in the squad as well, like Yuzvendra Chahal as he has been bowling really well. But being a batter, I would say Suryakumar Yadav (is the key player),” he added.

Suryakumar after missing the first three games for Mumbai Indians due to injury made his comeback and has amassed 140 runs in five matches.

However, the most surprising name on the list could be Dinesh Karthik, who is yet again claiming the spot at his best. He has scored 262 runs in nine matches at a stunning average of 52.40.

While Yuvraj has been impressed by what Karthik has been able to do in the IPL this year, he believes the veteran keeper should only win a place in India's squad for the T20 World Cup if he is guaranteed a spot in the playing XI and suggested Pant and Samson as a wicket-keeper option for India.

"DK (Karthik) has been batting well, but the thing with DK is the last time (2022) they picked him and the T20 WC was on he didn't get to play,” Yuvraj noted. "If DK is not in your XI I don't think there is any point in picking him.

"There is Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson and both guys are in great form and obviously they are younger. I would like to see DK in the mix, but if he is not going to play then you would rather have someone who is younger and can make the difference.”

In nine matches of IPL 2024, Pant scored 342 runs in nine innings, averaging 48.86 at a strike rate of 161.32. With the gloves, Pant has been massively impactful, taking 10 catches and effecting three stumpings.

Samson has shown the consistency and ability to make big scores, as seen from his 314 runs coming at an average of over 50 and a strike rate above 150.

Yuvraj also wanted to see more explosive batters utilised in India's middle-order at the T20 World Cup and has identified Chennai Super Kings left-hander Shivam Dube as one player that he wants to see feature.

IPL 2024 has also seen Dube garner runs against fast bowlers, especially against short balls, which has been his nemesis for a long time. With conditions in the West Indies expected to aid spinners more, Dube's presence will be all-important for India and utilise his spin-hitting prowess. Dube has amassed 311 in 8 matches for Chennai with an average of 51.83.

"I would like to see Shivam Dube in the squad," Yuvraj said. "He has been in and out of the (India) team, but this IPL he has been batting very well and he is someone who can be the game-changer. There are a lot of other guys who have been playing for a while now, but I would like to see Shivam Dube in the mix," he said.

Yuvraj also suggested Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should consider giving up on playing T20I cricket after the completion of the T20 World Cup and concentrate on other formats.

"As you get older people start talking about your age and they forget about your form," Yuvraj started.

"These guys have been great players for India, and they deserve to go (retire) when they want.

"I would like to see more younger players in the T20 format because it gets the load off them (experienced players) playing 50-over (ODIs) and Test matches.

"After this (T20) World Cup I would like to see a lot of younger guys come into the team and make the T20 side for the next World Cup," he added.