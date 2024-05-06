15 Semi-Automatic Pistols Seized In Delhi Ahead Of LS Polls, Two Held

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, Delhi Police have arrested two key members of a Madhya Pradesh-based interstate illegal arms supply racket and recovered 15 semi-automatic pistols from their possession, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Wasim (36), and Mohd Sehdaan (22), both residents of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Prateeksha Godara said that on May 3, a tip-off was received that two key members namely Wasim and Mohd. Sehdaan would come near Red Light connecting Thimayya Marg and Cariappa Marg to deliver a big consignment of illegal firearms to one Sonu, a resident of Uttam Nagar after procuring the same from one Sardar in Madhya Pradesh.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and the duo was apprehended when they arrived at the spot in their silver-coloured Mahindra XUV-500.“Fifteen semi-automatic pistols were recovered from both accused persons and their vehicle,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, Wasim disclosed that he has been indulging in the illegal trade of firearms for more than 2-3 years and along with Mohd Sehdaan used to supply illegal firearms on the directions of one of his known namely Sarfarz a.k.a Sonu to various persons of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

“Sonu used to give him Rs 10,000 per trip to bring the consignment of illegal arms. Sonu used to provide the details of associates from whom they had to procure the consignment,” said the DCP.

Sehdaan told police that he was part of an illegal firearms supply syndicate and Sonu got him indulged in this syndicate and gave him 10,000 Rs for each trip.