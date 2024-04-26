General Panic Wins End Of Season Cup In Thriller

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mohammed Abdulhadi S Al Hajri-owned General Panic capped Qatar's horse racing season with a thrilling victory to clinch the End Of Season Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

Under jockey Tomas Lukasek, the Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki-trained bay overcame a stiff challenge from Aemilianus, ridden by Marco Casamento, to win the 1600m Thoroughbred (Class 1) feature race by a head.

The race gave a fitting end to the exciting season that comprised 45 Al Rayyan Meetings while Al Uqda Racecourse hosted 22 meetings.

Al Uqda Complex Manager Abdulaziz Jassim Al Boenain crowned the winners.

The final meeting last evening that had 12 races on the card also featured Al Karana Cup for Purebred Arabian Novice Plate and the Al Utouriya Cup – the Purebred Arabian Open Race.

The Khalid Hamad M A Al Atteya-owned Keheilah Al Sakab on second career start, took a spectacular victory in the Al Karana Cup. Under Alberto Sanna, the grey filly tracked the leaders until she was produced in the final 200m to speed past her rivals and record a comfortable two-length win for trainer Jassim Hamad Al Atteya in the 1400m race.

Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi, QREC Racing Manager, presented the trophies to the winners.

H E Sheikha Iman bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani's Hargan scored for the second straight time, winning the Al Utouriya Cup. The six-year-old trainee of Rudy Nerbonne came with a massive sweep from the back of the 16-runner filed to go past his rivals one by one to take the lead in the final 100m and score by over three lengths with Lukas Delozier in the saddle.

QREC Racing Manager Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi presented the trophies to the winners.