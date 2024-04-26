Enemy Fires Five Times At Night And In Morning At Border Of Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning of April 26, the Russian army fired five times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region, with a total of 41 explosions.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
The Znob-Novgorod community came under enemy artillery fire. 28 explosions were recorded on its territory.
The Seredyna-Buda community came under artillery fire from the invaders - five explosions occurred. Read also:
Enemy hits Sumy
with guided aerial bomb
The Russians fired at the Krasnopil community with artillery, six explosions were recorded, and with a mortar - two explosions.
As reported, on April 25, Russians fired 47 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, with a total of 188 explosions recorded.
