Mint Explainer: What The Subhash Chandra Case Means For Personal Guarantors

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: On Monday the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted Indiabulls Housing Finance's personal-insolvency plea against Subhash Chandra, chairman emeritus of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, over guarantees given to a company called Vivek Infracon.

