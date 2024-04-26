Gazprom Neft Does Not See Need To Lift Ban On Gasoline Exports

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Gazprom Neft believes that at the moment there is no need tolift the ban on gasoline exports, since it is almost entirely soldwithin the country, the company\s CEO, Alexander Dyukov, toldreporters, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"The country's fuel market is saturated, I don't see a shortage there is no need to lift the ban on gasoline exports. Moreover,we practically do not export gasoline anyway," he said.

According to Dyukov, gasoline produced in Russia is suppliedprimarily to the domestic market, as well as underintergovernmental agreements, in particular to Central Asia.

The ban on the export of gasoline from Russia was in force in2023 from September 21 to November 17 to stabilize the pricesituation on the domestic motor fuel market. A similar measure wasin effect for diesel fuel. The Russian government again introduceda temporary ban on the export of gasoline from March 1 to August31, 2024, but the same measure was not taken for diesel.