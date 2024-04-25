Asia Morning Bites

(MENAFN- ING) Global markets and macro

As for today's BoJ meeting, markets are largely expecting the BoJ to hold steady, but the focus should be on how the recent weakness in JPY would affect the policy decision and also what the BoJ will project about its future inflation and growth. We expect the inflation outlook for FY24 and FY25 to be revised up to 2.6% and 2.1% respectively and the forecast for FY26 to be 2.0%, suggesting sustained inflation.