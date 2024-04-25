Al-Hajri's General Panic Claims End Of Season Cup

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mohamed Abdulhadi S al-Hajri-owned General Panic capped Qatar's horse racing season with a thrilling victory to clinch the End Of Season Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse on Thursday.

Under jockey Tomas Lukasek, the Ibrahim Saeed al-Malki-trained bay overcame a stiff challenge from Aemilianus, ridden by Marco Casamento, to win the 1600m Thoroughbred (Class 1) feature race by a head.

The race gave a fitting end to the exciting season that comprised 45 Al Rayyan Meetings while Al Uqda Racecourse hosted 22 meetings.

The final meeting last evening that had 12 races on the card also featured Al Karana Cup for Purebred Arabian Novice Plate and the Al Utouriya Cup – the Purebred Arabian Open Race.

The Khalid Hamad MA al-Atteya-owned Keheilah Al Sakab on second career start, took a spectacular victory in the Al Karana Cup.

Under Alberto Sanna, the grey filly tracked the leaders until she was produced in the final 200m to speed past her rivals and record a comfortable two-length win for trainer Jassim Hamad al-Atteya in the 1400m race.

HE Sheikha Iman bint Mohamed bin Khalifa al-Thani's Hargan scored for the second straight time, winning the Al Utouriya Cup.

The six-year-old trainee of Rudy Nerbonne came with a massive sweep from the back of the 16-runner filed to go past his rivals one by one to take the lead in the final 100m and score by over three lengths with Lukas Delozier in the saddle.

Abdulla Rashid al-Kubaisi, QREC Racing Manager, presented the trophies to the winners.

RESULTS

End Of Season Cup Day

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

1 - Season Finale Trophy - Thoroughbred (Class 1)

General Panic, Ibrahim Saeed al-Malki, Tomas Lukasek

2 - Al Utouriya Cup, Purebred Arabian Open Race

Hargan, Rudy Nerbonne, Lukas Delozier

3 - Al Karana Cup, Purebred Arabian Novice Plate

Keheilah Al Sakab, Jassim Hamad al-Atteya, Alberto Sanna

4 - Thoroughbred Handicap (60-80)

Glengarra, Saleh Naji SH A al-Yafei, Saleh Faraj al-Otaibi

5 - Thoroughbred Handicap (70-90)

Tenjin, Mohamed Ghazali, Marco Casamento

6 - Thoroughbred Handicap (70-90)

Sarangani, Gassim Ghazali, Marco Casamento

7 -Thoroughbred Handicap (70-90)

Pagliacci, Ahmed al-Jehani, Saleh Salem al-Marri

8 - Thoroughbred Handicap (60-80)

Sardem, Bader al-Balushi, Maikon De Souza

9 - Local Thoroughbred Handicap (45-65)

Torkia, Mohamed Ghazali, Marco Casamento

10: Purebred Arabian Graduation Plate

Zakadir, Alban de Mieulle, Soufiane Saadi

11 - Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate

Raslaan, Mohamed Khaled Elahmed, Muanis al-Siyabi

12: Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate

Dukhan Alseej, Jassim Hamad al-Atteya, Anas al-Seyabi

