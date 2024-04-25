Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (trading week ending: 25th April 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,857.0 5.1% 19.5% RSISX USD Index 1,825.9 5.1% 19.5%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 8,482.4 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 6.4 # of Traded Companies 66 Traded Shares (mn)/d 8,285 # of Companies (Up) 20 Total Trades (#/d) 4,469 # of Companies (Down) 26 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,607 # of Companies (Not changed) 20 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,854 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 3 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 2

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Islamic Bank BIIB 1.330 19.8% 92.8% Dar Al-Salam for Insurance NDSA 0.840 18.3% 20.0% Iraqi Agricultural Products AIRP 22.420 15.0% 6.8% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 4.420 14.5% 26.3% Trans Iraq Bank for Invest. (NRM) BTRI 0.740 13.8% -40.8% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) International Islamic Bank (NRM) BINT 0.440 -21.4% -83.1% Union Bank BUOI 0.200 -20.0% -31.0% Baghdad for Packing Mat. (NRM) IBPM 2.250 -19.6% -55.0% Al -Khazer for Construction M. IKHC 2.500 -16.7% 56.3% Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. AMAP 0.510 -7.3% 34.2% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Bank of Baghdad BBOB 2,175.3 1,647.9 25.6% Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank BAIB 1,170.0 886.4 13.8% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 835.8 633.2 9.9% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 775.2 587.2 9.1% Iraqi Islamic Bank BIIB 721.2 546.4 8.5%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 3,041 6,384.9 4,837.1 75.3% Industry 530 902.8 684.0 10.6% Agriculture 353 377.8 286.2 4.5% Hotels&Tourism 113 338.0 256.1 4.0% Telecom 172 261.1 197.8 3.1% Services 230 176.5 133.7 2.1% Insurance 21 41.0 31.1 0.5% Investment 9 0.2 0.2 0.0% Grand Total 4,469 8,482.4 6,426.1 100.0%

Iraq Stock Exchange



A cross transaction occurred on 1.3 bn shares of Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank (BAIB) on Apr. 21, valued at IQD1.17 bn and corresponding to 0.5% of BAIB's capital.

The third issuance of "Emaar bonds" was launched for trading starting Apr. 21, 2024, on the bond platform. The price change will be 5% according to the table received from the CBI. The bonds will trade from 10:00 am till 12:00 pm.

Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) has completed the legal procedures for the capital increase through a 16% rights issue and a 4% bonus issue to IQD300.0 bn. Fitch Ratings has affirmed Trade Bank of Iraq's (TBI) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'CCC+', Short-Term IDR at 'C', and Government Support Rating (GSR) at 'ccc+'. Fitch has removed the Stable Outlook on TBI's Long-Term IDR, which was previously published in error. (FitchRatings)

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

Arabia Islamic Bank (BAAI) resumed trading on Apr. 25 after holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Apr. 19 in which they discussed and approved cancelling the decision taken in the previous AGM (Oct. 6, 2023) related to increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 20% rights issue.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX will suspend trading of Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) starting May 14 due to the AGM that will be held on May 18 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD300.0 bn to IQD400.0 bn through 33.3% bonus issue, and an agreement with Jordan Kuwait Bank.

ISX will suspend trading of Al Masherq Al-Arabi Islamic Bank (BAMS) starting Apr. 29 due to the AGM that will be held on May 5 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Agricultural Products (AIRP) starting Apr. 30 due to the AGM that will be held on May 6 to discuss and approve 2021 & 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX will suspend trading of Region Trade Bank (BRTB) starting May 5 due to the AGM that will be held on May 8 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD300.0 bn to IQD350.0 bn through 16.7% bonus issue. ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) starting May 7 due to the AGM that will be held on May 11 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD325.0 bn through 30.0% bonus issue.