(MENAFN- Mid-East) The General Authority of Sports (GAS) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Abu Dhabi on April 24, 2024. The agreement is aimed at enhancing friendly relations and cooperation between both nations in the field of sports, while also advancing strategic partnership. The objective is to leverage the administrative and technical expertise, as well as the human and material resources, available to both parties. By developing joint programs and initiatives in collaboration with relevant organisations from both countries, both entities aim to fulfil their strategic plans for sports development and improve their performance across various aspects of sports-related efforts.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education and Chairman of the General Authority of Sports and His Excellency Ario Bimo Nandito Ariotedjo, Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia, signed the MoU in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Suhail Bin Butti Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the General Authority of Sports. Representatives from the UAE sports sector and a high-level delegation of Indonesian officials from the sports sector were also present at the event.

H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi said:“Our relationship with the Republic of Indonesia is robust and extends across various sectors, with a special emphasis on sports. The MoU reflects the joint commitment of both countries to foster collaboration in sports by harnessing sports science, promoting community sports, advancing school and University sports and nurturing competitive sports. Additionally, it seeks to improve the opportunities for athletes and encourage their participation in regional and international conferences, seminars and sports forums on both regional and global levels.”

H.E. added:“We are pleased to announce the signing of an MoU with our counterparts in Indonesia. The agreement is pivotal in our continuous efforts to elevate the sports sector by forming alliances with regional and global sports entities. Through the exchange of specialised expertise, this agreement reinforces the long-lasting bond between both nations and fosters cooperation among our sports organisations. The key goal is to achieve shared sports objectives, acting as a catalyst for attaining national sports achievements and achieving further successes for UAE's sports, aligning with the visions and ambitions of our wise leadership.”

His Excellency Ario Bimo Nandito Ariotedjo the Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia said:“Today marks a significant milestone as we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia and the General Authority of Sports of the United Arab Emirates. This agreement is a testament to our shared commitment to the advancement of sports and the strengthening of ties between our two nations.”

H.E added:“Through this MoU, we are setting a foundation for extensive cooperation in the field of sports, encompassing the exchange of coaches and athletes, sports management, and the enhancement of our respective sporting events and organizations. Our collaboration is tailored to support mutual interests in various sports, moreover, we are committed to support each other in hosting global sporting events. Full supports from UAE for our U-20 football world cup hosting bidding journey last year was highly notable and we endeavour for more supportive measures.”

The Indonesian Minister extend his profound gratitude to His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, for his pivotal role in facilitating this partnership,“His dedication significantly contributes to the deepening of the friendship and cooperation between our countries. this collaboration reflects the strong spirit of friendship and mutual respect between our leaders, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Indonesia President Joko Widodo”, H.E Said.

The MoU aims to reinforce collaboration between both nations in the field of sports through several key avenues. These avenues include the exchange of visits between government officials, experts, athletes, coaches and researchers. Furthermore, it entails the exchange of experiences, knowledge, skills, technologies, information, publications, data and educational resources. Additionally, there will be the implementation of capacity-building programs to enhance the qualifications of personnel engaged in the sports sector in both countries. This will be achieved through diverse initiatives such as training programs and workshops. Moreover, both parties will make an effort to promote a wide array of sports categories, encompassing (community – competitive – school and University) sports.

The agreement is a result of GAS's efforts to enhance communication and collaboration among sports entities, particularly within Asia. This facilitates the exchange of best practices and experiences in the sports field. The Republic of Indonesia holds a prominent position globally in the Olympic discipline of badminton, ranking second in the history of the Olympic Games for the most medals won in badminton, following China. This collaboration contributes to the continuous advancement and notable growth of sports in the UAE. Its key goal is to bolster the global standing and well-earned reputation of the UAE.